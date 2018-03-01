Missing man in Richmond is in need of medication

Rob Wilson teaches 'The Art of Breath' and says not only is it a way to fill our lungs in a controlled manner, but it's the next frontier in wellness - offering a variety of potential uses and benefits.More >>
A Middlesex woman missing since Feb. 27 was found dead on March 1.More >>
Richmond's new sheriff is currently facing charges after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at the intersection of N. 3rd and E. Main streets.More >>
While there will be rain on Thursday in RVA, we expect it will be "normal" rain. Expect rain to be light or moderate during the morning and midday. In the afternoon, there MIGHT be a rumble of thunder. But with the forecast trending toward a offshore storm staying CLOSE to the coast, we now expect winds to be quite strong on Friday. In fact, the National Weather Service might issue a Wind Advisory for parts of our area on FridayMore >>
All lanes of Interstate 64 in both directions have been shut down at Airport Road due to police activity. Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved. Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12More >>
The Colorado Appeals Court determined the former convicted sex offender’s right to a speedy trial had been violated and threw out his conviction.More >>
A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer reportedly paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage.More >>
At a trial that begins Thursday, the central mystery isn't whether the woman killed the children, but why she did it - and whether she was too mentally ill to be held responsible.More >>
Mayor Brenda Bethune is speaking out after a Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s sparked outrage among many of the millions who have viewed it.More >>
Graham lied in honor Wednesday and part of Thursday in Washington, where he counseled presidents and others over more than 60 years.More >>
According to the Conservancy of Southwest Florida, the fawn's mass was 35 pounds and the python weighed 31.5 pounds.More >>
Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt has been suspended with pay, according to Mayor Quincy Rogers.More >>
The Antioch Communications Director said in a press release that a former senior Antioch pastor was arrested Thursday for patronizing an illicit massage parlor.More >>
The death of a 13-year-old from Jackson Township has been ruled a suicide, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner.More >>
A nurse who found a photo of hangman's noose taped to her locker at a Hawaii hospital has been awarded a $3.8 million payout.More >>
