Missing man in Richmond is in need of medication

Robert A. Clinton hasn't been seen since Feb. 12. (Source: NBC12) Robert A. Clinton hasn't been seen since Feb. 12. (Source: NBC12)
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

The Richmond Police Department is searching for a missing 63-year-old man who is in need of medication.

Robert A. Clinton is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. He has blue eyes, gray hair and a full beard. 

He was last seen wearing a tan leather jacket, a white shirt, blue jeans, and white tennis shoes.

Police say Clinton, who suffers from a medical condition, hasn't been seen since Feb. 12 in the 3400 block of Chamberlayne Avenue. 

Anyone with information about Clinton is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Brissette at (804) 646-3867 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

