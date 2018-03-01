Richmond Black Restaurant Experience starts March 4

The Richmond Black Restaurant Experience is a celebratory week dedicated to supporting Richmond’s black-owned restaurants and promoting the Richmond regions growing culinary tourism scene. Specials and events kick off Sunday, March 4-11.

The intent of the event is to reach the local foodie community with the food and stories of black entrepreneurship, and to promote economic diversity.

It aims to counter economic disparity within minority owned businesses with fun and interactive solutions that engage, excite and ignite a deeper understanding and love of Richmond food culture.

Visit 12 About Town for everything you need to know about the restaurants and their menus to plan for a week full of great food and culture.

