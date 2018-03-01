Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting on I-64

Virginia State Police say a man is dead following an officer-involved shooting on I-64 on Thursday morning. It shut down a part of the highway for hours.

State police say it started as a pursuit in Henrico’s West End at Glenside Drive when law enforcement tried to pull him over.

"The reason for the traffic stop and the investigation was based on a warrant out of the city of Richmond for this particular individual,” says Corinne Geller with Virginia State Police.

Geller says the driver got onto I-64, then I-95 and back onto I-64 East before crashing into a median just past the Sandston exit. She says speeds reached up to 70 miles an hour.

"When the vehicle crashed, the driver got out of the vehicle armed with a weapon, approached law enforcement,” says Geller. “He was subsequently shot. He did die at the scene.”

"I saw the trooper, you know, go into the car and knock it into the middle of the strip, the median strip, so I said you know that's just an accident,” says Marie Hoy, who lives in a neighborhood that overlooks the highway.

She says the next thing she heard had her running back inside.

”I heard bang, bang and I said oh-oh,” she said

The suspect, who has not yet been identified, died at the scene.

The chase involved members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force made up of local, state and federal members. A VSP special agent and U.S. Marshal were involved in the shooting. They were not injured and per policy, they are on paid administrative leave during the investigation.

PRESS CONFERENCE UPDATE:

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12