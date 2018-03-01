Richmond police searching for car theft suspect

If you have information, call Crime Stoppers. (Source: Richmond Police)

A man is wanted in connection with a stolen vehicle.

Richmond police responded to a call of a stolen vehicle Feb. 20. The vehicle was located on Jefferson Davis Highway, and the driver fled officers on foot.

Police are looking for a suspect whose image was captured on surveillance footage.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or (804) 646-8171.

