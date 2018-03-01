Chesterfield police charge 18-year-old with 4 counts of arson

Daniel Adkins, 18, of Midlothian, has been arrested and charged with two counts of arson related to a house fire on Millcrest Terrace and an additional two counts related to a fire at Wilton Shopping Center on Genito Road.

Wednesday morning Chesterfield fire crews responded to Millcrest Terrace when a neighbor reported a fire and said he saw a suspicious person going through someone's car. No one was injured, and fire officials say the home had been vacant for about a month.

Sunday night, two fires broke out at the shopping mall. The first was around 10:30 p.m. and a second occurred about 2:30 Monday morning.

Officials deemed the fire suspicious, but did not have any suspects at the time.

The mall has experienced several fire in recent months.

Online records Adkins he was already facing eight other separate charges, including petit larceny, grand larceny and marijuana possession.

