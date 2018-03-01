All bills related to Unite the Right rally were defeated

Every bill the city of Charlottesville supported was defeated. (Source: NBC12)

In the General Assembly, every bill that came in the wake of the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville has been defeated.

The city of Charlottesville advocated for several measures dealing with Confederate monuments, independent militias and gun restrictions following the deadly rally last summer.

Every bill dealing with those issues died before reaching the floor of either chamber.

Voting on the bills was mostly along partisan lines.

