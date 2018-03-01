Bread to brew: Maine friars closing bakery to open taproom - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Bread to brew: Maine friars closing bakery to open taproom

BUCKSPORT, Maine (AP) - Two Maine friars say they are closing down their iconic bakery to open up a brewery.

The Bangor Daily News reports Friar's Bakehouse in Bangor will close Friday after more than 18 years. Franciscan Brothers Donald Paul and Kenneth Leo say they plan to open their new venture, the Friar's Brewhouse Tap Room, this month.

The brew house will be located in Bucksport, much closer to the brothers' monastery. Paul says the 40-minute commute to Bangor was a big strain for the two.

The two began selling their homebrew beer in 2013, and had been considering opening a separate business to highlight their brews for the past six years.

