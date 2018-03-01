Man dies in overnight house fire in Midlothian

The fire is not considered suspicious. (Source: Lt. Jason Elmore)

A man died in a house fire in Midlothian early Thursday morning.

The fire happened on the first floor of a home on Glenpark Lane in a neighborhood off Woolridge Road.

The fire is not considered suspicious.

Confirmed fire fatality on Glenpark Lane pic.twitter.com/UolNvBlYl2 — Lt. Jason Elmore (@CFEMSPIO) March 1, 2018

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12