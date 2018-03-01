Man dies in overnight house fire in Midlothian - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Man dies in overnight house fire in Midlothian

By Brian Tynes, Digital Content Producer
Connect
The fire is not considered suspicious. (Source: Lt. Jason Elmore) The fire is not considered suspicious. (Source: Lt. Jason Elmore)
MIDLOTHIAN, VA (WWBT) -

A man died in a house fire in Midlothian early Thursday morning.

The fire happened on the first floor of a home on Glenpark Lane in a neighborhood off Woolridge Road.

The fire is not considered suspicious.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly