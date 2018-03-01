Kroger joins other big retailers, tightens gun restrictions

When a gunshot was fired from a classroom in the north Georgia mountains and police identified the gunman as a teacher, it immediately pierced the national debate over whether educators should be armed.More >>
In a freewheeling, televised session that stretched for an hour Wednesday, Trump rejected both his party's incremental approach and its legislative strategy that has stalled action in Congress.
Florida students who returned to school two weeks after a mass shooting say they were haunted by fresh memories, but heartened by an outpouring of support.
The Kroger-owned chain operates 46 general merchandise locations in Western states. It announced Thursday that it would no longer sell guns and ammunition to people younger than 21.
Walmart, one of the nation's largest retailers, announced Wednesday that they will not sell firearms to customers under the age of 21.
Dick's Sporting Goods announced Wednesday it also would end guns sales to anyone under the age of 21.
Airlines, car rental companies and a bank announced the end of discounts with the National Rifle Association in aftermath of the Florida high school shooting.
The AR-15 and its many copycat variants are targeted by gun control advocates and fiercely defended by Second Amendment supporters.
When a gunshot was fired from a classroom in the north Georgia mountains and police identified the gunman as a teacher, it immediately pierced the national debate over whether educators should be armed.
In a freewheeling, televised session that stretched for an hour Wednesday, Trump rejected both his party's incremental approach and its legislative strategy that has stalled action in Congress.
Pentagon spokeswoman Dana White says the Defense Department was not surprised by Russian President Vladmir Putin's claims of new nuclear weapons and is prepared to defend the nation.
The White House is pushing back against an MSNBC report that President Donald Trump is planning to imminently replace National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster.
Students who returned to school two weeks after 17 people were killed at their Florida school are leaving the campus after a half day
Heavy police presence as students returned for first day of classes since Valentine's Day massacre at Florida high school
President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is maintaining his innocence as he faces charges that he acted as an unregistered foreign agent and directed an international money-laundering conspiracy
Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopeful
Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopeful
Pre-trial hearings for the criminal case of President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman have been mired in side issues.
Sixteen inmates indicted on mob action charges after Chicago jail fight caught on surveillance video
Two survivors of the Columbine High School shooting nearly 20 years ago are lauding the cry for action by students who survived this month's mass shooting at a Parkland, Florida high school
The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants
President Donald Trump told the nation's governors on Monday that he would have rushed in to aid students and teachers during the deadly mass shooting at a Florida high school
