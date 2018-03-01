Richmond announces plans for basketball practice facility

Mike'l Simms scored a career-high 20 points and Justin Tillman notched another double-double, but VCU blew an eleven point lead in the final five minutes, falling to George Mason, 81-80, on Senior Night. Ian Boyd's late tip-in with less than a second left served as the eventual game-winner.More >>
Grant Golden scored 26 points and pulled down eleven rebounds as Richmond rolled past Massachusetts, 90-65. The Spiders snapped their five game losing streak and assisted on 27 of their 36 field goals.More >>
Justin Tillman, Jonathan Williams, and Khris Lane will be honored prior to VCU's home match-up with George Mason on Wednesday night, and Mike Rhoades hopes his players can use the positive vibes of the evening to focus on taking care of business.More >>
The $30 million project will be completed by September, and suitable for racing come the April race weekend at the Action Track.More >>
Huguenot rolled past the Chiefs, 73-48, to win the regional crown, but both teams will take the court in the state quarterfinals on Friday. It will mark the Falcons' first ever state tournament appearance.More >>
