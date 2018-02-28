Wednesday's Scores

By The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
VISAA Division I=
Quarterfinal=
Bishop Ireton 62, Episcopal 47
Bishop O'Connell 53, Trinity Episcopal 33
Paul VI 81, St. Catherine's 44
St. Annes-Belfield 64, Potomac School 48
VISAA Division II=
Quarterfinal=
Atlantic Shores Christian 52, Nansemond-Suffolk 33
Highland-Warrenton 69, Fredericksburg Christian 40
Miller School 59, Va. Episcopal 29
Seton School 72, Steward School 34
VISAA Division III=
Quarterfinal=
Carlisle 46, Veritas 24
New Covenant 41, Roanoke Catholic 38
Timberlake Christian 62, Faith Christian-Roanoke 31
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
VISAA Division I=
Quarterfinal=
Bishop O'Connell 57, Episcopal 56
Paul VI 65, Potomac School 52
St. Stephens-St. Agnes 72, Flint Hill 55
Trinity Episcopal 60, Norfolk Academy 58
VISAA Division II=
Quarterfinal=
Blue Ridge 77, Highland-Warrenton 56
Miller School 57, Millwood School 49
Va. Episcopal 79, Norfolk Collegiate 68
Walsingham Academy 80, Hargrave Military 75
VISAA Division III=
Quarterfinal=
Carlisle 105, Life Christian 93
Christ Chapel Academy 58, Hampton Christian 45, OT
Wakefield School 79, North Cross 49
Williamsburg Christian Academy 92, Amelia Academy 69
Mike'l Simms scored a career-high 20 points and Justin Tillman notched another double-double, but VCU blew an eleven point lead in the final five minutes, falling to George Mason, 81-80, on Senior Night. Ian Boyd's late tip-in with less than a second left served as the eventual game-winner.More >>
Grant Golden scored 26 points and pulled down eleven rebounds as Richmond rolled past Massachusetts, 90-65. The Spiders snapped their five game losing streak and assisted on 27 of their 36 field goals.More >>
Justin Tillman, Jonathan Williams, and Khris Lane will be honored prior to VCU's home match-up with George Mason on Wednesday night, and Mike Rhoades hopes his players can use the positive vibes of the evening to focus on taking care of business.More >>
The $30 million project will be completed by September, and suitable for racing come the April race weekend at the Action Track.More >>
Huguenot rolled past the Chiefs, 73-48, to win the regional crown, but both teams will take the court in the state quarterfinals on Friday. It will mark the Falcons' first ever state tournament appearance.More >>
