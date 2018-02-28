Wednesday's Scores - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Wednesday's Scores

By The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

VISAA Division I=

Quarterfinal=

Bishop Ireton 62, Episcopal 47

Bishop O'Connell 53, Trinity Episcopal 33

Paul VI 81, St. Catherine's 44

St. Annes-Belfield 64, Potomac School 48

VISAA Division II=

Quarterfinal=

Atlantic Shores Christian 52, Nansemond-Suffolk 33

Highland-Warrenton 69, Fredericksburg Christian 40

Miller School 59, Va. Episcopal 29

Seton School 72, Steward School 34

VISAA Division III=

Quarterfinal=

Carlisle 46, Veritas 24

New Covenant 41, Roanoke Catholic 38

Timberlake Christian 62, Faith Christian-Roanoke 31

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

VISAA Division I=

Quarterfinal=

Bishop O'Connell 57, Episcopal 56

Paul VI 65, Potomac School 52

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 72, Flint Hill 55

Trinity Episcopal 60, Norfolk Academy 58

VISAA Division II=

Quarterfinal=

Blue Ridge 77, Highland-Warrenton 56

Miller School 57, Millwood School 49

Va. Episcopal 79, Norfolk Collegiate 68

Walsingham Academy 80, Hargrave Military 75

VISAA Division III=

Quarterfinal=

Carlisle 105, Life Christian 93

Christ Chapel Academy 58, Hampton Christian 45, OT

Wakefield School 79, North Cross 49

Williamsburg Christian Academy 92, Amelia Academy 69

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  • SportsMore>>

  • Late tip-in downs VCU on Senior Night

    Mike'l Simms scored a career-high 20 points and Justin Tillman notched another double-double, but VCU blew an eleven point lead in the final five minutes, falling to George Mason, 81-80, on Senior Night. Ian Boyd's late tip-in with less than a second left served as the eventual game-winner.

  • Spiders snap five game losing streak with blowout win over UMass

    Grant Golden scored 26 points and pulled down eleven rebounds as Richmond rolled past Massachusetts, 90-65. The Spiders snapped their five game losing streak and assisted on 27 of their 36 field goals.

  • VCU to honor seniors Wednesday

    Justin Tillman, Jonathan Williams, and Khris Lane will be honored prior to VCU's home match-up with George Mason on Wednesday night, and Mike Rhoades hopes his players can use the positive vibes of the evening to focus on taking care of business.

