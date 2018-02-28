Golden's 26 leads Richmond over UMass 90-65

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Grant Golden scored 26 points with a career-high 11 rebounds for his ninth 20-point game of the season, Nick Sherod added 19 points, and Richmond ran away from Massachusetts 90-65 on Wednesday night to end a five-game skid and sweep the season series.
Jacob Gilyard scored 13 points with three steals to become the first freshman with 80 steals in a season in Division I since Marcus Smart (2012-13.) Gilyard also made six assists, setting the school freshman assist record with 116, the most since current Brooklyn Nets coach Kenny Atkinson (1987).
De'Monte Buckingham also scored 13 points for Richmond (10-19, 8-9 Atlantic 10 Conference), which led 40-32 at halftime after shooting 57.6 percent from the field behind Golden's 18 points and eight rebounds.
Richmond opened the second half with an 18-6 run for a 58-38 lead, then led by 29 points after a 15-5 run capped by Gilyard's 3 with 4:52 left.
C.J. Anderson scored 22 points, Luwane Pipkins added 14 and Carl Pierre had 11 for Massachusetts (11-19, 4-13), which has lost six straight.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Mike'l Simms scored a career-high 20 points and Justin Tillman notched another double-double, but VCU blew an eleven point lead in the final five minutes, falling to George Mason, 81-80, on Senior Night. Ian Boyd's late tip-in with less than a second left served as the eventual game-winner.More >>
Mike'l Simms scored a career-high 20 points and Justin Tillman notched another double-double, but VCU blew an eleven point lead in the final five minutes, falling to George Mason, 81-80, on Senior Night. Ian Boyd's late tip-in with less than a second left served as the eventual game-winner.More >>
Grant Golden scored 26 points and pulled down eleven rebounds as Richmond rolled past Massachusetts, 90-65. The Spiders snapped their five game losing streak and assisted on 27 of their 36 field goals.More >>
Grant Golden scored 26 points and pulled down eleven rebounds as Richmond rolled past Massachusetts, 90-65. The Spiders snapped their five game losing streak and assisted on 27 of their 36 field goals.More >>
Justin Tillman, Jonathan Williams, and Khris Lane will be honored prior to VCU's home match-up with George Mason on Wednesday night, and Mike Rhoades hopes his players can use the positive vibes of the evening to focus on taking care of business.More >>
Justin Tillman, Jonathan Williams, and Khris Lane will be honored prior to VCU's home match-up with George Mason on Wednesday night, and Mike Rhoades hopes his players can use the positive vibes of the evening to focus on taking care of business.More >>
The $30 million project will be completed by September, and suitable for racing come the April race weekend at the Action Track.More >>
The $30 million project will be completed by September, and suitable for racing come the April race weekend at the Action Track.More >>
Huguenot rolled past the Chiefs, 73-48, to win the regional crown, but both teams will take the court in the state quarterfinals on Friday. It will mark the Falcons' first ever state tournament appearance.More >>
Huguenot rolled past the Chiefs, 73-48, to win the regional crown, but both teams will take the court in the state quarterfinals on Friday. It will mark the Falcons' first ever state tournament appearance.More >>