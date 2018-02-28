HCA Neighborhood Health Watch: Heart disease is the number 1 kil - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

HCA Neighborhood Health Watch: Heart disease is the number 1 killer of women

(WWBT) -

Today in Neighborhood Health Watch, the topic is heart disease in women.

Symptoms for women are often different from symptoms that show up in men. Women are more likely than men to die within a year of having a heart attack.

Women tend to end up in the ER after heart damage has already occurred. Doctors hope new knowledge and awareness will lead to better prevention and treatment for women.

Dr. Denise Dietz with Chippenham Hospital Levinson Heart Institute explains the different heart attack symptoms women and men may experience.

"Traditionally, we're taught that crushing chest pain down the left arm to the neck is the classic signs of a heart attack, but in women, it could be different," said Dr. Dietz. "It could be abdominal pain, fatigue, subtle signs. It could be the crushing chest pain, but women are thought to dismiss these traditional symptoms thinking, 'Hey, I'm young and female'...Be proactive and ask the questions: What is my blood pressure? What is my cholesterol? Is it normal, abnormal? Is it something I need to bring up or have followed every visit? Do I need to see a specialist or have more testing done?"

These are some of the questions Dr. Dietz encourages women to ask their doctors to get the conversation, get informed and reduce heart disease risk factors.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

  • Latest news from NBC12.comNEWSMore>>

  • FIRST ALERT: Winds continue through early Saturday

    FIRST ALERT: Winds continue through early Saturday

    Friday, March 2 2018 9:10 PM EST2018-03-03 02:10:44 GMT

    While there will be rain on Thursday in RVA, we expect it will be "normal" rain. Expect rain to be light or moderate during the morning and midday.  In the afternoon, there MIGHT be a rumble of thunder. But with the forecast trending toward a offshore storm staying CLOSE to the coast, we now expect winds to be quite strong on Friday.  In fact, the National Weather Service might issue a Wind Advisory for parts of our area on Friday

    More >>

    While there will be rain on Thursday in RVA, we expect it will be "normal" rain. Expect rain to be light or moderate during the morning and midday.  In the afternoon, there MIGHT be a rumble of thunder. But with the forecast trending toward a offshore storm staying CLOSE to the coast, we now expect winds to be quite strong on Friday.  In fact, the National Weather Service might issue a Wind Advisory for parts of our area on Friday

    More >>

  • Billy Graham funeral: Evangelist's children carry on crusade

    Billy Graham funeral: Evangelist's children carry on crusade

    Friday, March 2 2018 10:09 AM EST2018-03-02 15:09:11 GMT
    Friday, March 2 2018 9:02 PM EST2018-03-03 02:02:12 GMT
    (AP Photo/Chuck Burton). Pallbearers carry the casket of the Rev. Billy Graham past family members as it returns to the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, March 1, 2018. His funeral will be Friday.(AP Photo/Chuck Burton). Pallbearers carry the casket of the Rev. Billy Graham past family members as it returns to the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, March 1, 2018. His funeral will be Friday.
    Mourners are gathering to pay their respects to the Rev. Billy Graham at a funeral that marks the culmination of more than a week of tributes to "America's Pastor.".More >>
    Mourners are gathering to pay their respects to the Rev. Billy Graham at a funeral that marks the culmination of more than a week of tributes to "America's Pastor.".More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Stays windy overnight

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Stays windy overnight

    Friday, March 2 2018 8:16 PM EST2018-03-03 01:16:57 GMT

    Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.

    More >>

    Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly