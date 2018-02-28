HCA Neighborhood Health Watch: Heart disease is the number 1 killer of women

While there will be rain on Thursday in RVA, we expect it will be "normal" rain. Expect rain to be light or moderate during the morning and midday. In the afternoon, there MIGHT be a rumble of thunder. But with the forecast trending toward a offshore storm staying CLOSE to the coast, we now expect winds to be quite strong on Friday. In fact, the National Weather Service might issue a Wind Advisory for parts of our area on FridayMore >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Thousands of Central Virginia residents are without power on Friday morning after high winds rolled through the area.More >>
The call came in at 4:51 p.m. in the 2100 block of Creighton Road for a person shot.More >>
Rap superstar Rick Ross has been hooked up to a machine that taken over the function of his heart and lungs, according to a report from TMZ.More >>
Recent DNA testing reveals a body discovered in Gadsden in 1998 was that of a missing man from Zion, Illinois. The case is now a homicide investigation.More >>
Christopher Holford and Brandy Duncan were both arrested and charged in the case.More >>
The suspect is still at large from Friday's shooting at Central Michigan University, where two people were left dead.More >>
On Friday, the world will say its final goodbye to Reverend Billy Graham. The 99-year-old Charlotte-born evangelist will be laid to rest after a private funeral service at the Billy Graham Library.More >>
Have you ever mistakenly texted the wrong person? Well imagine if you think you are texting your drug customer, and accidentally text a deputy!More >>
The city of Myrtle Beach has released the body cam footage from the police officer at the center of a Facebook video filmed at a local McDonald’s that sparked outrage among many of the millions who have viewed it.More >>
A man who drove his car off of Interstate 55 and into water was found dead Friday morning.More >>
The alleged incident occurred when the child wandered away from family members. The district attorney will seek charges against man.More >>
The mother of a suspected killer described what her son told her about a deadly shooting and authorities explained why it took so long for an AMBER Alert to be issued for the suspect's 2-month-old daughter.More >>
