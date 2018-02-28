East Tennessee's Bradford, Wofford's Magee win SoCon awards

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) - East Tennessee guard Desonta Bradford and Wofford guard Fletcher Magee have won Southern Conference player of the year awards.
Bradford was the choice of league coaches while Magee earned the honor from the SoCon media. The conference announced its postseason awards Wednesday.
The two voting groups also split on the league's top freshman with coaches awarding East Tennessee guard Bo Hodges and the media selecting VMI guard Bubba Parham.
There was a consensus on coach of the year with both votes going to UNCG's Wes Miller.
Bradford was the first East Tennessee player to win player of the year since Zakee Wadood earned both the coaches' and media awards in 2003-04.
The coaches named UNCG's James Dickey as defensive player of the year. The media don't select a defensive player.
