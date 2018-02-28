Winning streak ends for stocks, but technology bounces back

(AP Graphic). This Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, image shows an Associated Press graphic. Following a drop in early February that took them far from the records they set in late January, technology companies rose faster than the rest of the market. However...

(AP Graphic). This Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, image shows an Associated Press graphic. Including dividends, the Standard & Poor’s 500 index had risen for 15 months in a row before February 2018. That was the longest monthly winning streak in its his...

(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2018 file photo, specialist Meric Greenbaum works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. A historic winning streak for stocks was shattered in February, but technology companies held up just f...

(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE- In this Feb. 5, 2018, file photo, a board above the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange shows the closing number for the Dow Jones industrial average. A historic winning streak for stocks was shattered in F...

(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE- In this Feb. 6, 2018, file photo, trader Frederick Reimer works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. A historic winning streak for stocks was shattered in February, but technology companies held up just fine...

By MARLEY JAY

AP Markets Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - A historic winning streak for stocks was shattered in February, but technology companies held up just fine.

February began with a steep plunge for stocks, and while they pulled off a quick recovery, most parts of the market could not make up all of their losses. The Standard & Poor's 500 index, the benchmark used by many investors, had risen for 15 months in a row when dividends are included. That was the longest streak the index has ever recorded.

Tech companies fared much better than the rest of the market. They have made enormous gains since late 2016, and like the rest of the market they finished at record highs Jan. 26. Then a year of calm trading was shattered and the tech sector fell nearly 11 percent in just nine days.

By late February, Microsoft was back at record highs and Apple was close to its own records. Payment processor Mastercard and some chipmakers also recovered their losses.

The rebound showed investors hadn't lost confidence in the industry. Instead they appeared to feel the companies had become bargains as their profits and the global economy kept posting strong growth.

At the end of February the S&P 500 was down 5.5 percent from its late January high. Aside from technology, no other S&P 500 index has regained all of its early February losses.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.