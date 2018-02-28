Radio One to help raise money for St. Jude - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Radio One to help raise money for St. Jude

Radio One is helping a telethon for St. Jude. (Source: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital) Radio One is helping a telethon for St. Jude. (Source: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital)
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

On-air Radio One personalities will be helping out at a St. Jude telethon on Thursday in Richmond. 

The telethon will be from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. March 1 at Radio One at 2809 Emerywood Parkway. 

On-air personalities from WPZZ-FM 104.7 and KISS-FM 105.7 will be live for the telethon from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 

St. Jude staff will also be on hand at the telethon. 

To make a donation during the telethon, call 1-800-411-9898.

You will also soon be able to benefit St. Jude as NBC12 has partnered with the organization for a Dream Home giveaway. Click here for more information and to check out progress on the house. 

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

  • Latest news from NBC12.comNEWSMore>>

  • Fitness trend: Learn the 'Art of Breath'

    Fitness trend: Learn the 'Art of Breath'

    Thursday, March 1 2018 7:29 PM EST2018-03-02 00:29:50 GMT
    Laurent Andre practices breathing techniques to reduce stress (Source: NBC12)Laurent Andre practices breathing techniques to reduce stress (Source: NBC12)
    Laurent Andre practices breathing techniques to reduce stress (Source: NBC12)Laurent Andre practices breathing techniques to reduce stress (Source: NBC12)

    Rob Wilson teaches 'The Art of Breath' and says not only is it a way to fill our lungs in a controlled manner, but it's the next frontier in wellness - offering a variety of potential uses and benefits.

    More >>

    Rob Wilson teaches 'The Art of Breath' and says not only is it a way to fill our lungs in a controlled manner, but it's the next frontier in wellness - offering a variety of potential uses and benefits.

    More >>

  • Man charged with murder after missing VA woman found strangled to death

    Man charged with murder after missing VA woman found strangled to death

    Thursday, March 1 2018 7:02 PM EST2018-03-02 00:02:08 GMT
    Terrilynn St. John was found dead on March 1. (Source: AWARE Foundation)Terrilynn St. John was found dead on March 1. (Source: AWARE Foundation)

    A Middlesex woman missing since Feb. 27 was found dead on March 1. 

    More >>

    A Middlesex woman missing since Feb. 27 was found dead on March 1. 

    More >>

  • Richmond City Sheriff charged in red-light crash

    Richmond City Sheriff charged in red-light crash

    Thursday, March 1 2018 6:46 PM EST2018-03-01 23:46:51 GMT
    Antionette V. Irving (Source: Irving for Sheriff/Facebook)Antionette V. Irving (Source: Irving for Sheriff/Facebook)
    Antionette V. Irving (Source: Irving for Sheriff/Facebook)Antionette V. Irving (Source: Irving for Sheriff/Facebook)

    Richmond's new sheriff is currently facing charges after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at the intersection of N. 3rd and E. Main streets.

    More >>

    Richmond's new sheriff is currently facing charges after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at the intersection of N. 3rd and E. Main streets.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly