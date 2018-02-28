Radio One to help raise money for St. Jude

Radio One is helping a telethon for St. Jude. (Source: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital)

On-air Radio One personalities will be helping out at a St. Jude telethon on Thursday in Richmond.

The telethon will be from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. March 1 at Radio One at 2809 Emerywood Parkway.

On-air personalities from WPZZ-FM 104.7 and KISS-FM 105.7 will be live for the telethon from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

St. Jude staff will also be on hand at the telethon.

To make a donation during the telethon, call 1-800-411-9898.

You will also soon be able to benefit St. Jude as NBC12 has partnered with the organization for a Dream Home giveaway. Click here for more information and to check out progress on the house.

