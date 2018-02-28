Say Cheese! Brazen thief smiles for camera

Richmond Police are looking for a man who was caught on camera - smiling - while stealing from a vehicle in the Broad Rock neighborhood.

It happened on Feb 21 around 11:30 p.m. in the 5600 block of Walmsley Boulevard. The suspect stole several items from the vehicle, left, then returned several times to take more.

Police released the following description of the suspect: "a black male with a light complexion and a slim build. He is possibly in his late 30s or 40s. At the time, he was wearing a black hat, a black long sleeve shirt, and light-colored jeans or pants."

Call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 if you recognize the suspect or have any information that can help.

