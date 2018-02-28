Louisville's Durr, Walz top list of ACC yearly honors

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - Fourth-ranked Louisville ended up with the Atlantic Coast Conference's player and coach of the year.
Junior guard Asia Durr was named the league's top player while Jeff Walz earned top coaching honors Wednesday from the league's head coaches as well as the panel featuring media members along with school representatives.
Both groups selected North Carolina freshman Janelle Bailey as the ACC rookie of the year. The coaches also honored Duke senior Lexie Brown as defensive player of the year and Georgia Tech senior Zaire O'Neil as sixth player of the year.
Durr averaged 19.5 points while shooting a league-best 44.5 percent from 3-point range for the Cardinals (29-2, 15-1 ACC), who are the top seed in this week's ACC Tournament - which began Wednesday in Greensboro.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
