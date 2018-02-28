SENIOR ALERT: Missing VA woman could be headed to FL - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

SENIOR ALERT: Missing VA woman could be headed to FL

ROANOKE, VA (WWBT) -

A Senior Alert has been issued for a 63-year-old woman last seen on Tuesday at her Roanoke home. 

Jane Arlene Olsen is white, 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 136 pounds. She has green eyes and gray hair. 

She was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue-colored pants and tan shoes. 

Olsen, who has a cognitive impairment and may need medical attention, could be driving a 2009 white Kia Rio sedan with a Virginia license plate of VYC2854. 

Police say she may be headed to Clearwater, Florida. 

Anyone with information about Olsen is asked to call the Roanoke County Police Department at 540-562-3265. 

