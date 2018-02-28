Chesterfield schools will bowl to benefit cancer charity

Four Chesterfield County high schools are holding a Strike Out Cancer bowling competition Thursday from 3:30 to 6 p.m. at Bowl America on Hull Street.

Members of the Chesterfield County school board as well as students and staff members from Clover Hill, James River, Manchester and Midlothian high schools will face off to raise money for cancer prevention.

The event will benefit Hitting Cancer Below the Belt, a colorectal cancer prevention nonprofit organization that offers patient care and early detection services for those without health insurance.

Losing schools will have to wear a football jersey for the winning schools, and the winners will receive commemorative T-shirts.

The annual event raised $10,000 in 2017.

The NBC12 morning team of anchors Eric Philips and Sarah Bloom as well as traffic reporter Candice Smith and meteorologist Andrew Freiden will kick off the event and bowl the first game.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12