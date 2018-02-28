Angels with Heart Foundation sends 100 kids to 'Black Panther' screening

The foundation was created by Petersburg native Trey Songz. (Source: Angels with Heart)

A special showing of “Black Panther” was held for children in Petersburg thanks to the Angels with Heart Foundation.

The foundation purchased tickets and concessions for 100 kids to see the blockbuster film.

Angels with Heart was created by Petersburg native and Grammy nominee Trey Songz.

The kids were part of the Let’s Move After School program hosted by Petersburg Parks and Leisure Services as well as the Boys and Girls Club and basketball and softball teams.

"Black Panther" has been breaking box office records since it was released two weeks ago, and is expected to surpass $1 billion in worldwide ticket sales.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12