Woman shot in King George County; suspect in custody

Paul Allen Marshall was arrested in connection with a shooting in King George County. (Source: King George County Sheriff's Office)

A woman was shot in the chest in King George County, and her alleged shooter is behind bars.

Paul Allen Marshall, 26, was arrested by the King George County Sheriff’s Office after deputies located a woman whose brother reported her having been shot Tuesday evening.

Marshall was questioned and later charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. He is being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

The woman initially called her brother, who lives in Maryland, and told him she had been shot around 6 p.m. He then reported the shooting in the Dahlgren area and described her vehicle.

Deputies were able to locate the vehicle and the woman, and she was transported to the hospital.

