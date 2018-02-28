Virginia Red Cross sends volunteers to help with flooding cleanup

Red Cross volunteers left Richmond on Wednesday, headed to states like Kentucky to help clean up after severe storms hit the central U.S. this week.

Heavy rains left cities and towns across Kentucky and Indiana underwater, and at least five people dead as the Ohio River overflowed its banks.

Louisville, Kentucky, was one of the hardest hit places and that's where Stephen Moore with the Virginia Red Cross is headed to help clean up.

"I expect to see people who have lost minor things, and minor damage to the complete loss of property and personal materials," Moore said.

This is Moore's 13th deployment in just four years of volunteering with the Red Cross.

"Where I was deployed when I was in the military, I can't donate blood; I'm not working right now so I can't donate money, but I can donate time,” Moore said.

And Moore is donating several weeks of his time to help those in need.

"The impression I have is I’m going to be doing casework which will be opening cases, damage assessment, providing assistance," Moore said. "But we could end up delivering supplies be it hot meals or tools that they need for recovery like tarps, rakes, bleach."

All that is going to be needed as the area braces for a new round of thunderstorms that could continue into Thursday.

