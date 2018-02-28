Woman finally gets money from rental company after mistakes on checks

It took two attempts, but Jill Omali finally got correct checks. (Source: NBC12)

A Henrico woman sued a local car rental company and won the case - but there was a problem with the settlement checks that came in the mail.

"I am losing money having to hunt them down to give me what was actually my right,” Jill Omali said.

She rented a Dodge Journey from the Enterprise location on West Broad Street last May.

While she had it, a hail storm came through. When she returned it, the company said it was damaged. She says company officials asked if she wanted to pay the $1,000 upfront for the repairs.

"First of all I don't see any damages, second of all how do you know it is going to be a thousand dollars in repairs," Omali said.

The vehicle was sent to a body shop and repaired. About six weeks later she got a letter from Enterprise saying she owed money for that repair.

"So at that point I insisted I must get before and after pictures or at least the number of dents on the vehicle and the estimated costs of repairing the dents,” Omali said.

She says she tried to get that from the body shop, but they said she needed to get it from Enterprise. She says Enterprise would not give it to her, but simultaneously was demanding payment.

"They told me that if I don't pay them they're going to send it in to collection so it's like a negative to me if I don't pay," Omali said.

So the single mother of two paid it, and then filed a claim with General District Court to try to get her money back.

"The court date, they weren't there,” Omali said. "The judge looked at it and awarded me the case."

Enterprise sent her three checks totaling the amount she paid plus court fees. The only problem though was that her name was misspelled on all of them.

"My last name was spelled as Omalley, but my last is Omali,” she said.

Not only that, but her address was printed wrong as well, making it impossible for Omali to cash the checks.

After writing Enterprise twice, she called 12 On Your Side. NBC12 reached out to Enterprise's corporate office, and replied with this email, saying in part:

"We're trying to figure out the problem. Thanks again for bringing this to our attention."

Within a couple of weeks, Omali received re-issued checks with the correct spelling of her name and address.

She says it was a lot of headache, but it was worth the fight.

"So you have to get to a point in your life when you just say 'no' and the 'no' means 'no,'" Omali said. "And it doesn't matter - it could be one dollar."

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12