Comedian Adam Sandler coming to Richmond in April

Adam Sandler will be at the Altria Theater on April 20. (Source: Jam Theatricals)

Comedian and actor Adam Sandler is coming to Richmond in April.

Sandler, who has starred in movies such as "Grown Ups," "Big Daddy," "The Longest Yard" and "The Waterboy," will be at Altria Theater at 8 p.m. Friday, April 20 with special guest Rob Schneider.

Tickets for Sandler's show go on sale at 9 a.m. Friday, March 2 and will be available online at www.AltriaTheater.com, by phone at (800) 514-3849 (ETIX) and at Altria Theater and Dominion Energy Center box offices.

For more information about Sandler's recent movies and about his show, visit 12AboutTown.com.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12