WATCH: NBC12 weather team explains Tuesday night's earthquake

A 2.3 magnitude earthquake hit Tuesday night in an area northwest of Richmond.

This quake was close to where a 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck and rattled much of the East Coast in 2011.

In a Facebook Live below, the NBC12 First Alert weather team explained how common earthquakes are in our area, and why it is deemed an aftershock of the 2011 quake.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12