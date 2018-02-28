WATCH: NBC12 weather team explains Tuesday night's earthquake

A 2.3 magnitude earthquake hit Tuesday night in an area northwest of Richmond.
This quake was close to where a 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck and rattled much of the East Coast in 2011.
In a Facebook Live below, the NBC12 First Alert weather team explained how common earthquakes are in our area, and why it is deemed an aftershock of the 2011 quake.
