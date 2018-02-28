Man accused of exposing himself to gas station worker

The incident occurred at a Sheetz on Old Hundred Road. (Source: Crime Solvers)

A man is accused of exposing himself to a gas station employee.

Crime Solvers is looking to identify a man who entered a Sheetz on East Hundred Road on Jan. 20 and fled on a bicycle after exposing himself and making comments to the employee.

The employee was cleaning the bathroom in the store and attempted to check on the welfare of the man because he had been in the bathroom stall for an extended period.

That’s when the man came out of the stall and dropped his pants.

The employee reported the man’s behavior to the store manager.

An image of the suspect was captured on the store’s surveillance cameras.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or Chesterfield police at (804) 748-1463.

