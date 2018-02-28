Suspects on the run scale fence, land in police lot, custody - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Suspects on the run scale fence, land in police lot, custody

PHOENIX (AP) - Two shoplifting suspects running from police scaled a fence to get away from officers and landed in a secure parking lot of a police station - and in custody.

Officials tell KTAR-FM (http://bit.ly/2t585vf ) that officers were called to a gas station for possible shoplifting at 6 p.m. Friday. Authorities say as officers arrived, the suspects, 28-year-old Marwan Al Ebadi and 29-year-old Salma Hourieh, took off running.

The pair ran along the side of a building and jumped a fence, despite a sign for "Peoria Police" above the door.

Security video shows Hourieh trying to hide under a bench before being placed in custody. Al Ebadi climbed back over the fence and was arrested on the street.

Al Ebadi and Hourieh face charges of shoplifting, trespassing in a critical public safety building and drug charges.

It wasn't immediately known if either is represented by a lawyer.

This story has been corrected to show attribution is to KTAR-FM, not KTAR-TV.

Information from: KTAR-FM, http://www.ktar.com

