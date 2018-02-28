Man charged with eluding police in stolen U-Haul _ again - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Man charged with eluding police in stolen U-Haul _ again

STANDISH, Maine (AP) - A Maine man has been arrested for the second time in a year on charges he led police on a chase in a stolen U-Haul truck.

The Portland Press Herald reports a Cumberland County Sheriff's deputy tried to stop a U-Haul driven at high speeds by 41-year-old William Wyman in Standish Sunday night. Police say Wyman and the stolen truck were later found.

Authorities say the Portland man had minor injuries and the vehicle sustained minor damage.

Wyman faces multiple charges including theft of a motor vehicle and failure to stop for a police officer. He is being held on bail.

He was previously charged with eluding officers and reckless conduct after police say he crashed into two vehicles last Halloween while driving a stolen U-Haul truck before he was apprehended.

Information from: Portland Press Herald, http://www.pressherald.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

