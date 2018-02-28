Richmond radio host's cousin lost 3 students in Florida shooting

Students and teachers at Marjory Stoneman Douglas are returning to school Friday.

The return of classes is emotional for a radio personality from Richmond.

Melissa Chase from 103.7 has a cousin who is a teacher at the school, and lost three students when the gunman entered her classroom.

The teacher, Dara, is being called a hero for hiding her students and doing her best to protect them from the gunman.

Chase posted to Facebook that victims are still traumatized and are asking for letters and signs of love and encouragement that can be posted on the school’s hallways.

If you are interested in sending something to the school, you can use the address below:

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

5901 NW Pine Island Road

Parkland, FL 33076

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12