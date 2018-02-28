FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Big winds expected Friday

While there will be rain on Thursday in RVA, we expect it will be "normal" rain. Expect rain to be light or moderate during the morning and midday. In the afternoon, there MIGHT be a rumble of thunder.

But with the forecast trending toward a offshore storm staying CLOSE to the coast, we now expect winds to be quite strong on Friday. In fact, the National Weather Service has issued High Wind Watches for eastern, northern, and western Virginia (does not include central Va).

We have SHIFTED our First Alert Weather Day to Friday, on a day when it'll be windy, and power outages are possible, especially in areas under the watch.

Winds will be strongest at the coast and in the mountains but with gusts to 35mph possible in Richmond, some tree damage is possible.

This coastal storm has the potential to be quite strong, bringing wind damage and coastal flooding to New England Friday and Saturday. This will be a big story to watch.

