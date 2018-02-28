FIRST ALERT: Winds continue through early Saturday

Wind Advisories and Wind Warnings have expired across central Virginia Saturday, but it's still windy!

Winds will be sustained Saturday morning and afternoon out of the northwest 15-25mph. Gusts 30-40mph possible, mainly east and northeast of Richmond. Gusts will still be strong at times, but not as bad as they were during the day Friday.

Winds improve considerably during the late afternoon and evening, but still breezy!

Additional power outages and some wind damage will continue to be a possibility. If you have plans to head outdoors Saturday to clean up your yard or just going outside in general, we will have dry conditions plenty of sunshine this weekend

