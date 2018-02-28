Richmond police looking for armed robbery suspects

The robbery reportedly occurred near The Diamond. (Source: RNN)

Richmond police are searching for a suspect after a reported armed robbery near The Diamond early Wednesday morning.

Police say a man was walking on Robin Hood Road around 2:15 a.m. when he was approached by two other men who pulled a gun and demanded money.

The victim gave the men some cash and the suspects fled.

Police searched the area for hours, but could not locate the suspects.

