Suspicious house fire being investigated in Chesterfield

By Brian Tynes, Digital Content Producer
Officials have deemed the fire suspicious. (Source: @LtDonStory/Twitter) Officials have deemed the fire suspicious. (Source: @LtDonStory/Twitter)
CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

Fire crews in Chesterfield are investigating two fires in the Brandermill neighborhood that have been deemed "suspicious."

Calls came in about 2:30 Wednesday morning for theft from a vehicle in the 2200 block of Millcrest Terrance. Officials first discovered a fire in a trash can and then a house engulfed in flames nearby.

There was a "suspicious subject" in the neighborhood near where the fire was located.

No one was injured, and the home is vacant.

It is not yet known if the fires are related.

