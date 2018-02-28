Suspicious house fire being investigated in Chesterfield

Fire crews in Chesterfield are investigating two fires in the Brandermill neighborhood that have been deemed "suspicious."

Calls came in about 2:30 Wednesday morning for theft from a vehicle in the 2200 block of Millcrest Terrance. Officials first discovered a fire in a trash can and then a house engulfed in flames nearby.

There was a "suspicious subject" in the neighborhood near where the fire was located.

No one was injured, and the home is vacant.

It is not yet known if the fires are related.

Chesterfield Police and Fire are investigating a suspicious incident in the 2200 blk Millcrest Terrace. Suspicious subject in the area of a residential structure fire. Call 748-1251 if you see anything. @CCPDVa @8NEWS @NBC12 @CBS6 @CrimeSolversCCH pic.twitter.com/xKcObivgEz — LtDonStory (@LtDonStory) February 28, 2018

