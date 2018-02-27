US proposes anti-dumping duties on Chinese aluminum foil - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

US proposes anti-dumping duties on Chinese aluminum foil

WASHINGTON (AP) - The U.S. Commerce Department on Tuesday recommended raising import duties on Chinese-made aluminum foil it said is being sold at unfairly low prices due to improper subsidies to producers.

The ruling was praised by the Aluminum Association, a trade group that pressed the case and said cheap imports were threatening thousands of jobs.

Beijing faces complaints from the United States, European Union and other trading partners that a flood of Chinese aluminum, steel and other exports are being sold at unfairly low prices, threatening jobs abroad.

The Commerce Department said it concluded Chinese exporters were selling aluminum foil at 49 to 106 percent below fair value and were receiving unfair subsidies of 17 to 81 percent of the goods' value.

Importers will have to post cash bonds to pay potentially higher duties while the recommendation goes to the U.S. International Trade Commission for a final decision, said a Commerce statement.

China's Ministry of Commerce complained Washington was harming Chinese exporters and said Beijing was ready to take unspecified "necessary measures" to defend its interests.

Beijing has accused Trump's government of disrupting global trade regulation by taking action under U.S. law instead of through the World Trade Organization.

"China will take necessary measures to defend its interests in response to the wrong practice of the United States," said a Commerce Ministry official, Wang Hejun, in a statement.

The Trump administration earlier raised duties on Chinese-made washing machines, solar modules and some aluminum and steel products to offset what it said were improper subsidies.

The American Chamber of Commerce in China says Chinese officials have warned of possible unspecified retaliation if Washington took excessive steps in trade disputes.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Grieving Bollywood fans pay their respects to Sridevi

    Grieving Bollywood fans pay their respects to Sridevi

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 12:57 AM EST2018-02-28 05:57:27 GMT
    Wednesday, February 28 2018 6:29 AM EST2018-02-28 11:29:07 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool). Fans of Bollywood actress Sridevi hold posters as they wait outside her residence to pay their last respects in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018. Dubai investigators on Tuesday closed the case into the death last weeken...(AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool). Fans of Bollywood actress Sridevi hold posters as they wait outside her residence to pay their last respects in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018. Dubai investigators on Tuesday closed the case into the death last weeken...
    Grieving fans have gathered outside the Mumbai home of Sridevi, the iconic Bollywood actress, who accidentally drowned in a Dubai hotel bathtub over the weekend.More >>
    Grieving fans have gathered outside the Mumbai home of Sridevi, the iconic Bollywood actress, who accidentally drowned in a Dubai hotel bathtub over the weekend.More >>

  • APNewsBreak: Woman tells police Steve Wynn raped her in '70s

    APNewsBreak: Woman tells police Steve Wynn raped her in '70s

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 4:37 PM EST2018-02-27 21:37:35 GMT
    Wednesday, February 28 2018 6:28 AM EST2018-02-28 11:28:07 GMT
    (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File). FILE - This March 15, 2016, file photo shows casino mogul Steve Wynn at a news conference in Medford, Mass. A woman has told police she had a child with Wynn after he raped her, while another has reported she was forced ...(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File). FILE - This March 15, 2016, file photo shows casino mogul Steve Wynn at a news conference in Medford, Mass. A woman has told police she had a child with Wynn after he raped her, while another has reported she was forced ...
    A woman has told police she had a child with casino mogul Steve Wynn after he raped her, while another has reported she was forced to resign from a Las Vegas job after she refused to have sex with him.More >>
    A woman has told police she had a child with casino mogul Steve Wynn after he raped her, while another has reported she was forced to resign from a Las Vegas job after she refused to have sex with him.More >>

  • Sandra Bullock, Dave Chappelle, Rita Moreno join Oscar show

    Sandra Bullock, Dave Chappelle, Rita Moreno join Oscar show

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 8:07 AM EST2018-02-27 13:07:42 GMT
    Wednesday, February 28 2018 6:28 AM EST2018-02-28 11:28:05 GMT
    Sandra Bullock, Dave Chappelle, Christopher Walken, Rita Moreno and Helen Mirren are among the latest slate of stars set to appear on the 90th Academy Awards.More >>
    Sandra Bullock, Dave Chappelle, Christopher Walken, Rita Moreno and Helen Mirren are among the latest slate of stars set to appear on the 90th Academy Awards.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly