VA mom suddenly disappears, signs of struggle in yard - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

VA mom suddenly disappears, signs of struggle in yard

By Shawn Maclauchlan, Senior Digital Content Producer
Connect
Terrilynn St. John (Source: AWARE Foundation) Terrilynn St. John (Source: AWARE Foundation)
MIDDLESEX, VA (WWBT) -

The Middlesex County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing mom after finding signs of a struggle in her yard and her children left home alone.

Investigators are looking for Terrilynn St. John, who was last seen the morning of Feb. 27. The door to her home was left open, and her children were alone inside. Investigators also found her cell phone in a bush in the yard, and a broken necklace. Her car is still at the home.

Terrilynn St. John is 23 years old, five-feet-six-inches tall, about 130 pounds, has blond hair and blue eyes. She has several tattoos: "R.J.M." on her right wrist, a princess crown on her left wrist, and a cross on her ring finger

If you see her, call the Sheriff's Office at 804-758-2779.

