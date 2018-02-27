Man charged with murder after missing VA woman found strangled t - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Man charged with murder after missing VA woman found strangled to death

Terrilynn St. John was found dead on March 1. (Source: AWARE Foundation) Terrilynn St. John was found dead on March 1. (Source: AWARE Foundation)
Alvin Keyser (Source: Middlesex County Sheriffs Office) Alvin Keyser (Source: Middlesex County Sheriffs Office)
MIDDLESEX, VA (WWBT) -

A Middlesex woman missing since Feb. 27 was found dead on March 1, and police have now charged a suspect with murder in the case.

Terrilynn St. John’s body was found around 9 a.m. and identified a couple of hours later. Her body was found about 20 feet off Barricks Mill Road in the Wake area of the county.

The Middlesex Sheriff's Office says Alvin Keyser was taken into custody and questioned by the Middlesex County Sheriff’s Office.

Keyser told detectives that he confronted St. John at her home and she hit him, so he hit her back. He said he pushed her out of the van he was driving [it's unclear how St. John ended up in his van at this time]. He then got out and strangled her until she stopped breathing. He loaded her body into the van and dropped her body in the woods.

He is now being charged with first degree murder and concealment of a dead body.

Keyser is being held with no bond at Middle Peninsula Regional Security Center. He will be in court March 5.

St. John, 23, was reported missing after she did not show up to work that day. Her two children - ages 1 and 3 - were found alone inside. 

Her grandfather called police. 

The sheriff's office says tips through social media helped in the case, and that Keyser contacted the sheriff's office on Thursday morning. 

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

