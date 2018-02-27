Man charged with murder after missing VA woman found strangled to death

A Middlesex woman missing since Feb. 27 was found dead on March 1, and police have now charged a suspect with murder in the case.

Terrilynn St. John’s body was found around 9 a.m. and identified a couple of hours later. Her body was found about 20 feet off Barricks Mill Road in the Wake area of the county.

The Middlesex Sheriff's Office says Alvin Keyser was taken into custody and questioned by the Middlesex County Sheriff’s Office.

Keyser told detectives that he confronted St. John at her home and she hit him, so he hit her back. He said he pushed her out of the van he was driving [it's unclear how St. John ended up in his van at this time]. He then got out and strangled her until she stopped breathing. He loaded her body into the van and dropped her body in the woods.

"It was right there and we never knew. Our dog runs up and down there and we never knew. We're horrified,” said Joyce Sinclair.

Ron Vest and Joyce Sinclair didn't know what was going on when the land next to their home transformed into a crime scene.

"Well my wife called me and said there's a crime lab in front of my house, so I came home and see all these guys here. I talked to the detectives and he said, 'I can't tell you nothing,'” Vest said.

It didn't take long for authorities to make the announcement.

"Then we’re looking out the window and I see them bring a body out,” Vest said. "I wish now we would’ve found her sooner. Maybe something could’ve happened, helped her out. It's just sad."

At a local convenience store, employees said the suspect frequents the store all the time, and they were stunned to learn he’s the man accused.

"I know him too…I've been knowing him and he's always been a good person. I'm just very shocked,” said teacher’s assistant Lisa Jett.

Keyser is now being charged with first degree murder and concealment of a dead body. He is being held with no bond at Middle Peninsula Regional Security Center. He will be in court March 5.

St. John, 23, was reported missing after she did not show up to work on Tuesday. Her two children - ages 1 and 3 - were found alone inside. Her grandfather called police.

The sheriff's office says tips through social media helped in the case, and that Keyser contacted the sheriff's office on Thursday morning.

Keyser showed detectives where the body was located. — Kelly Avellino NBC12 (@KellyAvellino) March 1, 2018

Keyser is 23yo and lives in Topping, VA. — Kelly Avellino NBC12 (@KellyAvellino) March 1, 2018

Someone posted what Keyser allegedly said on social media. That led detectives to Keyser. — Kelly Avellino NBC12 (@KellyAvellino) March 1, 2018

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12