Longwood takes out High Point 68-55 in Big South Tournament

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) - Charles Glover and Isaiah Walton each scored 14 points and Longwood upset High Point 68-55 on Tuesday night in the first round of the Big South Tournament.
Longwood jumped to a 25-7 lead after the first 11-plus minutes as High Point shot 2 of 10 from the field and had 10 turnovers. The Lancers led 37-26 at halftime and cruised in the second half.
B.K. Ashe added 12 points for Longwood. He lost control of the ball dribbling near the 3-point arc, regained it and nailed a 3-pointer just before the shot-clock buzzer to push Longwood's lead to 65-49.
Tenth-seeded Longwood (7-25), in its sixth postseason as a member of the Big South, will meet No. 2 seed Radford on Thursday in the quarterfinals.
Jahaad Proctor led High Point (14-16) with 16 points and Justyn Mutts scored 11. The Panthers were coming off a 45-point outing against Liberty in their regular-season finale.
