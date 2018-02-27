Mom and wheelchair-bound son with cerebral palsy honor gym manager

Michael Whitten has cerebral palsy, but his skills and personality have made him an asset at Planet Fitness. (Source: NBC12)

For years, 23-year-old Michael Whitten held onto to his dream of having a job and a paycheck. His mom understood his desire to get out of the house, make friends and be more independent, but it was a struggle finding the right fit.

Michael has cerebral palsy, and he relies on his power wheelchair 100 percent of the time. He can only use one hand.

Still, he has the skills and personality that have made him an asset at Planet Fitness. With a specialized vacuum attached to his wheelchair, Michael navigates around the gym, keeping the floors clean, greeting members and lifting everybody’s spirit in the process.

Michael’s mom credits gym manager Brooke with helping Michael achieve his goals and gain a new outlook on life. Together, mother and son surprise Brooke with our Acts of Kindness recognition.

