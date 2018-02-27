Tuesday's Scores

By The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class 6A=
Region A Final=
Landstown 55, Ocean Lakes 31
Class 5A=
Region D Final=
William Fleming 63, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 51
VISAA Division III=
First Round=
Brunswick Academy 56, Wakefield School 40
Faith Christian-Roanoke 57, Christ Chapel Academy 51
Roanoke Catholic 56, Broadwater Academy 34
Veritas 43, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 40
VISAA Division II=
First Round=
Fredericksburg Christian 62, Norfolk Christian 51
Nansemond-Suffolk 42, Norfolk Collegiate 31
Steward School 33, Isle of Wight Academy 30
Va. Episcopal 61, Trinity Christian School 37
VISAA Division I=
First Round=
Episcopal 54, St. Gertrude 37
Potomac School 59, Flint Hill 48
St. Catherine's 49, Collegiate-Richmond 34
Trinity Episcopal 89, Norfolk Academy 36
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Oak Hill Academy 76, Believe Sports, Tenn. 62
Class 6A=
Region A Final=
Frank Cox 58, Western Branch 54, OT
Class 5A=
Region D Final=
Albemarle 76, Harrisonburg 62
VISAA Division III=
First Round=
Amelia Academy 77, Eastern Mennonite 67
Hampton Christian 57, Carmel 46
Life Christian 83, Tandem Friends School 69
North Cross 67, Broadwater Academy 36
VISAA Division II=
First Round=
Hargrave Military 73, Nansemond-Suffolk 63
Highland-Warrenton 70, Middleburg Academy 44
Millwood School 76, St. Annes-Belfield 66
Norfolk Collegiate 60, Virginia Academy 57
VISAA Division I=
First Round=
Episcopal 63, St. Christopher's 44
Flint Hill 64, Cape Henry Collegiate 47
Norfolk Academy 45, Woodberry Forest 39
Potomac School 56, Collegiate-Richmond 50
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
