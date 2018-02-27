Tuesday's Scores - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Tuesday's Scores

By The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 6A=

Region A Final=

Landstown 55, Ocean Lakes 31

Class 5A=

Region D Final=

William Fleming 63, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 51

VISAA Division III=

First Round=

Brunswick Academy 56, Wakefield School 40

Faith Christian-Roanoke 57, Christ Chapel Academy 51

Roanoke Catholic 56, Broadwater Academy 34

Veritas 43, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 40

VISAA Division II=

First Round=

Fredericksburg Christian 62, Norfolk Christian 51

Nansemond-Suffolk 42, Norfolk Collegiate 31

Steward School 33, Isle of Wight Academy 30

Va. Episcopal 61, Trinity Christian School 37

VISAA Division I=

First Round=

Episcopal 54, St. Gertrude 37

Potomac School 59, Flint Hill 48

St. Catherine's 49, Collegiate-Richmond 34

Trinity Episcopal 89, Norfolk Academy 36

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Oak Hill Academy 76, Believe Sports, Tenn. 62

Class 6A=

Region A Final=

Frank Cox 58, Western Branch 54, OT

Class 5A=

Region D Final=

Albemarle 76, Harrisonburg 62

VISAA Division III=

First Round=

Amelia Academy 77, Eastern Mennonite 67

Hampton Christian 57, Carmel 46

Life Christian 83, Tandem Friends School 69

North Cross 67, Broadwater Academy 36

VISAA Division II=

First Round=

Hargrave Military 73, Nansemond-Suffolk 63

Highland-Warrenton 70, Middleburg Academy 44

Millwood School 76, St. Annes-Belfield 66

Norfolk Collegiate 60, Virginia Academy 57

VISAA Division I=

First Round=

Episcopal 63, St. Christopher's 44

Flint Hill 64, Cape Henry Collegiate 47

Norfolk Academy 45, Woodberry Forest 39

Potomac School 56, Collegiate-Richmond 50

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

