Forbes lists Richmond in Top 10 coolest cities to visit

Forbes has released a list of its top 10 coolest U.S. cities to visit in 2018, and Richmond, VA made the list!

Forbes spoke with Tom Marchant, co-founder and owner of luxury travel website Black Tomato, who described Richmond as "buzzing with young energy and signature southern charm."

Marchant also pointed out Richmond's thriving craft beer community and cutting-edge restaurants.

"Richmond is effortlessly stylish," said Marchant.

