Former law enforcement officer with paralyzing injury gets help from NBC12 viewers

Banks painstakingly drags herself to the bathroom on crutches inappropriate for her condition. (Source: NBC12)

Carol Banks is thankful for all the donations from NBC12 viewers (Source: NBC12)

A disabled, former federal police officer is getting help after calling 12 On Your Side.

NBC12 delivered your donations - including a wheel chair and bedside commode - to Carol Banks. Banks says she was abandoned at every turn and two weeks away from being homeless, until 12 On Your Side got involved.

We delivered what viewers sent to help her move around her room in less pain. Banks had words of appreciation directed to each person helping her.

"I know the chair is from your mom, and I'm going to cherish the chair," said Banks.

A bedside toilet, medical supplies and hygiene supplies are all critical help, just in in the nick of time. Most urgent, Banks is able to get current in her rent, thanks to 12 viewers who sent checks and messages of encouragement.

"This gentleman says that he is disabled, and he wants to help. So, that means a lot to me, coming from another person that's disabled. This gentleman sent me one thousand dollars," said Banks.

Banks' disability, brought on by injuries she suffered in a car crash, left her partially paralyzed and depressed. Through tears, she told us about having to urinate in a bucket in the closet when she couldn't drag herself to the bathroom in time.

She thanked Congressman Donald McEachin for helping expedite her disability hearing.

"As a team, I do think that you all have saved my life, sincerely, and if it weren't for you all, I would be in the street," said Banks.

She also called her landlord. He was happy to hear how caring strangers helped a former officer in need.

This is part of their phone conversation:

Landlord: "I was a little worried about you at the time. Things are coming through.”

Banks: "Yes Sir. Yes Sir. And I want to thank you for being so kind. So this evening, when you stop by, I will sign all the checks over to you sir."

Banks received $1,050 towards her rent. She reads another note from a viewer:

“Ms. Banks. I hope this gift helps some. I pray God's blessing upon you."

Banks is grateful and says, "Without everyone's generosity and kindness, I would be in the street right now with no place to go. Thank you for everything and may God bless you all."

When NBC12's Diane Walker returned to the station after speaking with Banks on Tuesday, she found more personal hygiene supplies and checks from viewers - over a thousand dollars - which NBC12 will deliver to Banks on Wednesday.

Banks has a meeting with the Social Security Administration on Thursday about her disability status.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12