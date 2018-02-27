Former law enforcement officer with paralyzing injury gets help from NBC12 viewers

"I'm urinating in a bucket in the closet," said Carol Banks, who suffered a traumatic back injury in a car crash two years ago. Now the community is coming together to help.More >>
When you think of someone paying off student loans you probably picture someone in their 20s, but new data shows many borrowers are still paying when their own kids head off to school.More >>
Points for travel is often a prime perk for using credit cards. Building up miles toward a flight or points toward a hotel is how many people save for a much-needed getaway.More >>
Airlines now charge you extra for everything from carry-ons to snacks, but those fees aren't always clear when you're comparing airfares.More >>
Some Chesterfield neighbors say a nearby vacant house is hideous and should be crushed to the ground and hauled away. The owner hasn't been seen in years.More >>
