Former law enforcement officer 'abandoned' after paralyzing injury

"I'm urinating in a bucket in the closet," said Carol Banks, who suffered a traumatic back injury in a car crash two years ago. She says she's been abandoned as she tries to get the help she needs.More >>
At just 41 years old old, Veronica Wentzel of King George County died from an accidental overdose of the painkiller oxycodone. Four years after her death, her Virginia doctor went to prison, admitting to writing prescriptions outside the bounds of medicine.More >>
If that alarm clock makes you cringe every morning, you'll be happy to hear this - new research shows the 9 to 5 job may be a thing of the past.More >>
The Hickmans did not expect their new, $4,000 vinyl floors to bubble two weeks after installation. When the floors did and "Empire Today" refused to redo them, Phillip Hickman called 12.More >>
Shelby Banis says a loud knocking sound in the walls of her Kensington Crossing apartment keeps her from getting sleep at night.More >>
