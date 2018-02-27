Developers end effort for oil terminal in Washington state

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) - A project to build a massive oil-by-rail terminal in southwest Washington officially ended Tuesday when the project's developers and the Port of Vancouver terminated a lease for a site along the Columbia River.
The Port of Vancouver and Vancouver Energy said in statements that they agreed to end the oil terminal's lease on Wednesday, a month early. Vancouver Energy will donate its $100,000 March lease payment to a community fund that helps local nonprofit groups.
Vancouver Energy also confirmed in an email to The Associated Press that it is not appealing Gov. Jay Inslee's decision to reject a permit for the terminal.
Inslee, a Democrat, last month denied a permit for the proposed marine terminal, noting the risks and impacts outweighed the need for and potential benefits of the project. Inslee agreed with the recommendation of a state energy panel that had been reviewing the project since 2013.
The end of the project marks another victory for environmental, tribal and other groups that have fought fossil fuel projects in the Pacific Northwest. Since 2010, at least 20 projects have been proposed in Oregon and Washington to handle and move coal, crude oil, methanol, propane or liquefied natural gas. Only a few have come to fruition.
The joint venture of Savage Companies and Andeavor, formerly known as Tesoro Corp., wanted to bring about 360,000 barrels of North American crude oil a day by trains to the Port of Vancouver where the oil would be loaded on ships bound for West Coast refineries.
"While we're pleased to continue making a positive difference for Vancouver and Southwest Washington through this additional funding for community projects, it's disappointing we won't be able to provide the needed family-wage jobs and economic boost for the area that we had envisioned," Jared Larrabee, Vancouver Energy's general manager, said in a statement.
Critics said the terminal posed too great of a risk to communities and the environment.
Larrabee said the developers remained convinced that the terminal would have been built and operated safely.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Students who returned to school two weeks after 17 people were killed at their Florida school are leaving the campus after a half dayMore >>
Students who returned to school two weeks after 17 people were killed at their Florida school are leaving the campus after a half dayMore >>
Heavy police presence as students returned for first day of classes since Valentine's Day massacre at Florida high schoolMore >>
Heavy police presence as students returned for first day of classes since Valentine's Day massacre at Florida high schoolMore >>
President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is maintaining his innocence as he faces charges that he acted as an unregistered foreign agent and directed an international money-laundering conspiracyMore >>
President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is maintaining his innocence as he faces charges that he acted as an unregistered foreign agent and directed an international money-laundering conspiracyMore >>
Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopefulMore >>
Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopefulMore >>
Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopefulMore >>
Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopefulMore >>
Pre-trial hearings for the criminal case of President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman have been mired in side issues.More >>
Pre-trial hearings for the criminal case of President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman have been mired in side issues.More >>
Sixteen inmates indicted on mob action charges after Chicago jail fight caught on surveillance videoMore >>
Sixteen inmates indicted on mob action charges after Chicago jail fight caught on surveillance videoMore >>
Two survivors of the Columbine High School shooting nearly 20 years ago are lauding the cry for action by students who survived this month's mass shooting at a Parkland, Florida high schoolMore >>
Two survivors of the Columbine High School shooting nearly 20 years ago are lauding the cry for action by students who survived this month's mass shooting at a Parkland, Florida high schoolMore >>
The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrantsMore >>
The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrantsMore >>
President Donald Trump told the nation's governors on Monday that he would have rushed in to aid students and teachers during the deadly mass shooting at a Florida high schoolMore >>
President Donald Trump told the nation's governors on Monday that he would have rushed in to aid students and teachers during the deadly mass shooting at a Florida high schoolMore >>