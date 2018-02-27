Car vandalism culprit? Evidence points to unidentified bear

SONTAG, Miss. (AP) - Stealing a picnic basket is one thing. Mauling a car is quite another.
A Mississippi wildlife department biologist says a bear attacked a woman's car Friday in the Sontag community about 60 miles south of Jackson.
Jamie Holt tells the Jackson Clarion-Ledger there were tooth and claw marks consistent with a bear on the front wheel wells and hood. There was headlight damage, and the front license tag holder was ripped off. There was also a muddy bear track nearby.
No one was inside the car, and it's not clear what prompted the attack. There was no food inside.
A nearby trash can was untouched, as were apples in the yard.
Mississippi's black bear population is growing, and bears are increasingly seen in areas where they've not been seen before.
