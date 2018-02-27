Marines fall ill after opening suspicious letter; building evacuated

Three marines are in the hospital and a building has been evacuated after a suspicious letter was opened at a Northern Virginia military base.

Police and medical crews have responded to the Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, near the Pentagon and Arlington National Cemetery. A gunnery sergeant reportedly opened a letter and showed it to his superior - they both started to feel ill afterwards, an official with the Pentagon told NBC News.

A spokesperson for the base says 11 people were initially assessed, and three were transported for medical care. They are currently in stable condition.

Initial field tests of the letter came back negative for harmful substances, but the FBI will conduct further testing in its labs. Officials say the letter was opened in an administrative building where marines and civilians work.

