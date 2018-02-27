Louisville leads all-ACC women's basketball teams

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - Top-seeded Louisville had two players selected to both all-Atlantic Coast Conference women's basketball first teams.
The ACC on Tuesday announced separate teams selected by the league's 15 head coaches and a panel of media members and school representatives.
Nine players were selected to both 10-player first teams, including the Cardinals' Asia Durr and Myisha Hines-Allen. In the only difference, the panel chose Notre Dame forward Jessica Shepard while the coaches picked Fighting Irish teammate Marina Mabrey.
The other players on both teams included Notre Dame's Arike Ogunbowale, Duke's Lexie Brown, Florida State's Shakayla Thomas and Imani Wright, North Carolina's Paris Kea, North Carolina State's Chelsea Nelson and Syracuse's Tiana Mangakahia.
The league tournament begins Wednesday in Greensboro.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Justin Tillman, Jonathan Williams, and Khris Lane will be honored prior to VCU's home match-up with George Mason on Wednesday night, and Mike Rhoades hopes his players can use the positive vibes of the evening to focus on taking care of business.More >>
Justin Tillman, Jonathan Williams, and Khris Lane will be honored prior to VCU's home match-up with George Mason on Wednesday night, and Mike Rhoades hopes his players can use the positive vibes of the evening to focus on taking care of business.More >>
The $30 million project will be completed by September, and suitable for racing come the April race weekend at the Action Track.More >>
The $30 million project will be completed by September, and suitable for racing come the April race weekend at the Action Track.More >>
Huguenot rolled past the Chiefs, 73-48, to win the regional crown, but both teams will take the court in the state quarterfinals on Friday. It will mark the Falcons' first ever state tournament appearance.More >>
Huguenot rolled past the Chiefs, 73-48, to win the regional crown, but both teams will take the court in the state quarterfinals on Friday. It will mark the Falcons' first ever state tournament appearance.More >>
Here are updated scores and schedules for the next rounds of region tournaments involving area teams.More >>
Here are updated scores and schedules for the next rounds of region tournaments involving area teams.More >>
The Randolph-Macon women's basketball team discovered it will host first and second round NCAA Tournament action this weekend. The Yellow Jackets won their first ODAC title on Sunday since 2014.More >>
The Randolph-Macon women's basketball team discovered it will host first and second round NCAA Tournament action this weekend. The Yellow Jackets won their first ODAC title on Sunday since 2014.More >>