Swansea into FA Cup quarterfinals for 1st time in 54 years

(Nick Potts/PA via AP). Swansea City's Nathan Dyer, left and Sheffield Wednesday's Lucas Joao battle for the ball during the FA Cup, fifth round replay match between Swansea City and Sheffield Wednesday, at the Liberty Stadium, Swansea, Wales, Tuesday ...
(Nick Potts/PA via AP). Sheffield Wednesday's George Boyd, left, watches as Swansea City's Connor Roberts, centre and teammate David Jones battle for the ball, during the FA Cup, fifth round replay match between Swansea City and Sheffield Wednesday, a...

SWANSEA, Wales (AP) - Swansea coach Carlos Carvalhal got the better of former club Sheffield Wednesday in a 2-0 win on Tuesday that sent the Welsh club into the FA Cup quarterfinals for the first time in 54 years.

Jordan Ayew and Nathan Dyer both scored from close range in the second half of the fifth-round replay as Swansea set up a match at home to either Tottenham or third-tier Rochdale, who meet in a replay on Wednesday.

Carvalhal - a Portuguese coach known for his humor and colorful analogies - left Sheffield Wednesday in December, was hired by Swansea four days later, and has since done an impressive job in lifting the team toward safety in the Premier League.

Ayew slotted home a rebound in the 55th minute after Tom Carroll's shot hit one post and span across the goal-line to hit the other upright.

Dyer drove in a low shot for the second goal in the 80th after being played in by Tammy Abraham.

Swansea is one win away from a semifinal match at Wembley Stadium, where it won the English League Cup in 2013.

