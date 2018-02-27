4 hospitalized after ambulance, tanker truck collide

Ambulance in Stafford after crash with tanker truck (Source: Stafford County Sheriff's Office)

Four people are in the hospital recovering after a horrific crash involving an ambulance and a tanker truck in Stafford on Tuesday.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. near Warrenton Road and Hartwood Road.

The ambulance was significantly damaged in the crash. A patient and three crew members were all taken to Mary Washington Hospital - officials are not releasing information on their condition. The truck driver was not injured.

Investigators say a full reconstruction of the crash has been completed and charges are pending.

